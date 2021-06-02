DAILY CALLER POLL: Is This Cartoon About Masturbation OK To Show Young Children?

Parents at a $55,000-per-year elite prep school in New York City are reportedly outraged after learning that their first graders were being taught sex education lessons that addressed masturbation.

As seen in a video obtained by the New York Post, the Dalton School’s “health and wellness” educator Justine Ang Fonte reportedly showed 6-year-olds a cartoon where little kids discussed “touching themselves” for pleasure.

WATCH:

“Hey, how come my penis gets big sometimes and points up in the air?” asks the little boy in the cartoon, followed by an explanation of an “erection.” The boy nods and says, “Sometimes I touch my penis because it feels good.”

“Sometimes, when I’m in my bath or when Mom puts me to bed, I like to touch my vulva too,” the little girl in the cartoon follows up.

Fonte previously came under fire for a “porn literacy” workshop at another school, according to the Post. Fonte reportedly reassured parents that she does not use the word “masturbation” in class and teaches the kids not to touch themselves in public.

“I’m paying $50,000 to these a–holes to tell my kid not to let her grandfather hug her when he sees her?” one Dalton parent told the Post, relaying what another parent had expressed to her.

"Kids have no less than five classes on gender identity — this is pure indoctrination… This person should absolutely not be teaching children," another parent told the outlet.