Former Clemson Running Back Chez Mellusi Commits To Wisconsin

Former Clemson running back Chez Mellusi is headed to Madison.

Mellusi, who was one of the top recruits in America when he signed with Clemson, announced on his Instagram Tuesday night that he’s transferring to the Badgers. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Mellusi had three touchdowns in 2020 for the Tigers on only 27 carries, and he’ll have immediate eligibility. Despite a limited role behind Travis Etienne during his time at Clemson, there is major hype around his abilities.

This is absolutely huge for the Wisconsin Badgers. We already have a very solid running back in Jalen Berger, and we’re now adding a second great back in Mellusi.

Given the fact that he’s immediately eligible, Graham Mertz shouldn’t have any problem finding ways to open up the offense with the running and passing game.

If you’re a defensive coordinator in the B1G, you can’t be very happy right now.

Welcome to the greatest running back school in America, Mellusi! We’re happy to have you!