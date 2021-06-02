Rep. Cori Bush Wants To ‘Defund The Police’ But Spent Taxpayer Money On Private Security For Herself

Democratic Missouri Rep. Cori Bush, who has repeatedly pushed to defund the police, spent taxpayer money on a day of private security for herself, according to newly released Statement of Disbursements of the House records reviewed by the Daily Caller.

The Daily Caller first reported in April that Bush and members of the progressive-Democrat group in Congress called “the Squad” spent thousands of campaign funds on private security.

According to the new Statement of Disbursements of the House records, Bush also spent taxpayer funds on a day of private security for herself between Jan. 1 to March 31.

Bush spent $880.00 on private security services through RSAT Security Consulting LLC on February 19, 2021.

The company’s Facebook page says that RSAT Security Consulting is led by a team with “50+ years of experience across national security, energy security, police, and military security operations.”(RELATED: ‘The Squad’ Pushes To ‘Defund The Police’ While Spending Thousands On Private Security To Protect Themselves)

RSAT’s Instagram page shows photos of police officers, military members, and members of the Secret Service.

BUSH’S PAYMENT:

Bush, a freshman Democrat who has vocally pushed to defund the police, spent over $30,000 on her own security, according to her April Quarterly 2021 financial report.

On Jan. 18, 2021, Bush spent $1,060.00 on security from Whole Armor Executive Protection in Bowie, Maryland.

On Jan. 21, 2021, Bush spent $5,000 on security from Nathaniel Davis, Jr in her home state.

On Jan. 25, 2021, Bush spent $530.00 on security from Nathaniel Davis in Palo Alto, Calif.

On Feb. 17, 2021, Bush spent $7,743.75 on security from RS&T Security Counseling LLC in New York City.

On Feb. 25, 2021, Bush spent $5,000 on security from Sandler, Reiff, Lamb, Rosenstein & Birk in Washington DC.

On Feb. 26, 2021, Bush spent $5,812.00 on security from RS&T Security Counseling, LLC in NYC.

On March 15, 2021, Bush spent $5,000 on security from Nathaniel Davis Davis, in Saint Louis, Missouri.

On March 15, 2021, Bush spent $2,456.25 on security from RS&T Security Consulting LLC in NYC.

Bush sent out a tweet in Dec. 2020 criticizing former President Barack Obama for not calling to defund the police. (RELATED: Democratic House Candidate Says She Wants To ‘Defund The Pentagon’ To Fund ‘Social Services’)

“With all due respect, Mr. President—let’s talk about losing people. We lost Michael Brown Jr. We lost Breonna Taylor. We’re losing our loved ones to police violence. It’s not a slogan. It’s a mandate for keeping our people alive. Defund the police,” Bush said in a tweet.

The Daily Caller contacted Bush’s office about the amount of money spent on security, to which they did not immediately respond. The Caller also contacted RSAT Security Consulting, which did not immediately respond.