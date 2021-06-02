‘What Not To Do In Case Of A Pandemic’: Fox Show Hosts Flame Fauci’s Book On COVID-19

The hosts of “Fox & Friends” recounted Sunday Dr. Anthony Fauci’s failings during the COVID-19 pandemic and called into question his upcoming book.

The show’s hosts Brian Kilmeade, Ainsley Earhardt and Lawrence Jones reacted to the Tuesday news of an April 2020 email, in which the leader of a nonprofit group with close ties to the Wuhan Institute of Virology thanked Fauci for dispelling the lab leak hypothesis.

“You know who is being vindicated right now? Rand Paul. He’s having a tweetstorm right now, saying ‘I told you so,'” Jones said of Republican Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul‘s comments following the publication of the emails.

“Y’all remember that hearing where he’s grilling Fauci, and Fauci is trying to split hairs.” Jones continued. “We know who was funding this. Based on this email, he was providing cover, intentionally or unintentionally, for the lab.”

Kilmeade then said that Fauci’s stance on mask mandates has been flip-floppy since the start of the pandemic. He recalled that Fauci initially advised against wearing masks, only to later change the guidance. (RELATED: Chinese Health Official Apologized To Fauci After Appearing To Promote Masks)

Fauci later admitted to 60 Minutes that the federal government’s mask guidance was to prevent Americans from creating a shortage for medical personnel by hoarding all available masks.

“Wrong, wrong, wrong and wrong. Why would you buy that 80-page book? To find out what not to do in case of a pandemic?” the host quipped.

“I don’t want to read his book because I’m so over this. I want to move on as a country. I don’t want to read about why he made certain decisions, because he flip-flopped so many times,” Earhardt said.