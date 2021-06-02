Frank Sinatra Believed Marilyn Monroe Was Murdered, His Manager Claims

Musician Frank Sinatra believed that actress Marilyn Monroe was murdered, according to an excerpt from a new memoir.

Sinatra’s former manager Tony Oppedisano claimed that the singer never believed Monroe’s death occurred from an accidental overdose, according to an excerpt from “Sinatra And Me: In The Wee Small Hours” published Wednesday by People magazine.

“Frank believed she was murdered, and he never got over it,” Oppedisano wrote in the memoir, according to People magazine. (RELATED: REPORT: New Docuseries Claims There Might Be New Evidence In Marilyn Monroe’s Death)

While Sinatra and Monroe were never romantically linked, the singer did have knowledge of Monroe’s affairs with former President John F. Kennedy and former Democratic New York Sen. Robert Kennedy.

Sinatra’s attorney allegedly told the singer Monroe had been killed. Sinatra had reportedly been fed a conspiracy theory that Robert Kennedy or a mob boss had been responsible for Monroe’s death.

“She’d been murdered with a Nembutal suppository and Robert Kennedy or the Mob was involved,” Oppedisano wrote in the book, according to People magazine. “Conspiracy theories abound and I can’t lay them to rest.”

A docuseries showing new evidence in Monroe’s death is being produced by Story House Productions, Variety reported in October.

Monroe was found dead inside her home in 1962. Her death was reportedly “caused by a self-ministered overdose of sedative drugs and that the mode of death is probable suicide,” the Los Angeles Police Department said, according to Fox News.