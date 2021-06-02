Israel PM Netanyahu Appears Likely To Be Ousted As Israeli Parties Agree To Coalition Government

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is set to be ousted after Israeli parties agreed to form a coalition government Wednesday.

Netanyahu is Israel’s longest-serving prime minister and the new coalition is made up of a conglomerate of ideologies, according to The New York Times. Ranging across both sides of the political spectrum, eight parties have reportedly aligned to force Netanyahu from his position.

Arab party Raam is among the groups that have joined the coalition, according to the NYT. This marks the first time an Arab party has agreed to combine with a right-leaning coalition in the country.

The opposition is shaping up as Netanyahu proves unable to garner enough support to control the country’s parliament and has a Wednesday midnight deadline for its formation, CNN reported. Israeli President Reuven Rivlin asked centrist party leader Yesh Atid to form a government by the Wednesday deadline, according to the publication.

Assuming the coalition government successfully forms, the parliament will be given one week to vote. If the groups miss the deadline, the parliament must then form a government. If that doesn’t occur within 21 days, Israel will have yet another election, CNN noted.

CNN cited a “source” who reportedly suggested much of the requirements had been fulfilled as of Wednesday evening. (RELATED: The Israel-Palestinian Conflict Is Dividing Democrats)

Naftali Bennett, one of Netanyahu’s former allies who some consider to be further right than the current prime minister, would lead the group – assuming the coalition government succeeds – until 2023. (RELATED: Netanyahu’s Tenure As Israeli PM Could End If Opposition Leader Forms Government)

Provided the coalition government lasts until 2023, former TV host Yair Lapid would reportedly take over as leader between 2023 and 2025. Lapid began serving as a politician nine years ago and believes ousting Netanyahu is “more important than demanding to go first as prime minister,” the NYT reported.

Netanyahu is facing trial on multiple charges that he has denied while staring down regional and internal conflict.

“What will this do to Israeli deterrence? How will we look in the eyes of our enemies? What will they do in Iran or Gaza? What will they say in the corridors of the administration in Washington? This government will stand against Iran? This government supports the dangerous nuclear deal,” Netanyahu previously said of the efforts, according to The Jerusalem Post.