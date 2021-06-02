‘Bundle This Book With Andrew Cuomo’s’: Joe Concha Says Anthony Fauci Is ‘Profiting Off The Pandemic’

Fox News contributor Joe Concha said Wednesday that White House senior medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci is “overexposed” and “profiting off the pandemic” with the publication of a new book.

“Boy, you thought the Kardashians were overexposed,” Concha told “Fox & Friends.”

“Dr. Fauci, I think, his credibility is waning at this point because he is so overexposed.” (RELATED: Dr. Anthony Fauci Says Two Masks Are Better Than One)

Fauci, the lead government expert on the coronavirus, has never found “a microphone he didn’t like” and most of his interviews did not focus on “actual science,” but about Fauci’s “feelings” on a variety of issues, Concha said.

Fauci has a new book coming out later in 2021, titled, “Expect the Unexpected: Ten Lessons on Truth, Service and the Way Forward.”

“Look, I think many in the country … threw up in their mouth a little bit when they heard that Dr. Anthony Fauci will be releasing a book on the pandemic, thereby profiting off the pandemic,” Concha claimed, adding that it might be possible to “bundle this book … save a couple of bucks, with Andrew Cuomo’s book who got a $5 million book advance while the pandemic was still raging.”

The Fox News contributor insisted that Cuomo did “the worst job of any governor, if you look at the numbers.”

“You had Cuomo profiting off the pandemic government official, now we have Fauci doing it as well. I think this is appalling, guys.”

Concha wondered if Fauci will address a number of issues in his book, including his changing opinion about the efficacy of face masks in combatting COVID-19 in which “went from no mask, to months later in 2020, ‘no you should absolutely wear a mask’ — two months later, ‘no, really, double masking is common sense,’ to ‘after you’re vaccinated ,you should still wear a mask and not go to a restaurant until it’s okay for you to not wear a mask and go to a restaurant.'”

The journalist and commentator said if Fauci failed to discuss those fluctuations, his publisher “should pull this book. Not today, not next week, not next month. Today.” (RELATED: ‘Children Can Clearly Wind Up Getting Infected’: Dr. Fauci Says Children Should Continue Wearing Masks While Playing)

Fauci warned of an “exponential increase” in coronavirus cases due to reduced social distancing during the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays. He told people in Texas and Florida to continue wearing face masks as the governors of both states had ruled them optional.

He has also suggested that masks could still be part of American life in 2022.