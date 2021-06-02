Kate Middleton Working To Fix Relationship Between Prince William And Prince Harry, Family Says

Kate Middleton is apparently trying to mediate the rebuild of Prince William and Prince Harry’s damaged relationship.

Kate Middleton’s uncle Gary Goldsmith told Closer Magazine that Middleton is a “brilliant arbiter” and that she would be able to “bring peace” to the royal family in an interview published Tuesday.

“The harsh truth – in my opinion – is that if Harry doesn’t get a grip and stop this self-indulgent episode, there will soon be no common ground or relationship to rebuild,” Middleton’s uncle told the outlet.

“But if anyone can bring peace to the royals, Kate can,” he added. “Kate is a brilliant arbiter and peacemaker. Every bone in her body is about making friends and doing the best she can … She’s trying to mediate.”

There have been rumors surrounding Prince Harry and Prince William’s relationship since Harry and Meghan Markle got married. The feud reportedly began when Prince Harry and Markle announced they were moving out of Kensington Palace, where they lived with Prince William and Middleton. (RELATED: Prince Harry, Prince William Deny ‘Bullying’ Played A Part In Harry, Meghan Markle’s Decision To Leave Royal Family)

More recently, Prince Harry made comments about Prince William being “trapped” within the royal family.

“I’m very aware of this — my brother can’t leave that system,” Prince Harry told Winfrey during a tell-all interview that aired on March 7.

Prince Harry didn’t specify whether Prince William wanted to leave royal life but said that his brother remained “trapped” within the “toxic” confines of the royal family.

“I will always be there for him — I will always be there for my family,” Prince Harry said, as previously reported.