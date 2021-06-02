Kentucky Derby Winner Tests Positive In Second Drug Screening

A second test for Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit has confirmed a positive drug trace and could lead the horse to be only the second colt disqualified as the winner in the races’ 147-year history due to a failed drug test.

The screening found betamethasone, a drug used to reduce swelling and pain in the joints, at a prohibited level, according to The New York Times in a piece published Tuesday. (RELATED: Hall Of Fame Trainer Bob Baffert Blames ‘Cancel Culture’ For Kentucky Derby Winner’s Failed Drug Test)

Following the positive results of the first test, Medina Spirit’s trainer Bob Baffert said he had been treating a rash on the horse with an antifungal ointment called Otomax, which contained betamethasone.

“If it was inadvertent contamination, that should be taken into account,” Brewster shared with the outlet. “We’re hopeful that reasonable minds and good-intentioned regulators can see what it is, and what it is not, and not have a draconian response.”(RELATED: Racetrack Where Horses Keep Dying Bans Whips And Drugs)

The lawyer representing the Kentucky Derby Winner’s owner also said the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission has agreed to send the original blood and urine tests to an independent and accredited laboratory for further analysis to determine whether the source of the positive drug test is from the topical ointment.

It is unclear at this time how long the next round of tests will take.

If disqualified as the winner, Medina Spirit will join with Dancer’s Image, who had its victory taken away in 1968 after a drug test showed the presence of a banned anti-inflammatory.