LeBron James Quits On His Team, Goes To The Locker Room With Nearly 6 Minutes Left In Blowout Loss To The Suns

LeBron James (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James pulled off an embarrassing move during a Tuesday night loss to the Suns.

With nearly six minutes remaining in the 115-85 blowout loss, LeBron James got up and went to the locker room. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Yes, the face of the NBA quit on his team with several minutes to go.

What an incredibly cowardly and pathetic move from LeBron James. How can you call yourself a leader when you go to the locker room with nearly six minutes left in the game?

You don’t want to play the final minutes of a loss and risk injury? Fine, but you damn sure better sit there like a man and support your teammates.

How can he honestly call himself a man after something like this? The antics with him never end. In a video tweeted by @CamJohnSun, fans appeared to be booing his cowardly move, and that’s exactly what they should have done.

It’s beyond pathetic.

I was taught to finish whatever you start, even if you don’t win. I guess LeBron James was taught to pout and quit if things aren’t going his way. What a terrible attitude to live with.