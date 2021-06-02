LeBron James Quits On His Team, Goes To The Locker Room With Nearly 6 Minutes Left In Blowout Loss To The Suns

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James pulled off an embarrassing move during a Tuesday night loss to the Suns.

With nearly six minutes remaining in the 115-85 blowout loss, LeBron James got up and went to the locker room. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Yes, the face of the NBA quit on his team with several minutes to go.

Lebron James at 5:42 left in the 4th quarter game 5 just walked into the tunnel pic.twitter.com/g0mlsEslnU — WonderousATX (@wonderousATX) June 2, 2021

What an incredibly cowardly and pathetic move from LeBron James. How can you call yourself a leader when you go to the locker room with nearly six minutes left in the game?

You don’t want to play the final minutes of a loss and risk injury? Fine, but you damn sure better sit there like a man and support your teammates.

Here we go again. The Drama King leaves the bench with 5:40 left in this blowout and walks quickly up the tunnel to the locker room. Guess he doesn’t want to sit through the rest of this embarrassment like his teammates have to. Guess he doesn’t want to be associated w this shame — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) June 2, 2021

How can he honestly call himself a man after something like this? The antics with him never end. In a video tweeted by @CamJohnSun, fans appeared to be booing his cowardly move, and that’s exactly what they should have done.

It’s beyond pathetic.

LEBRON HEADS TO THE LOCKER ROOM WITH 5 MINUTES LEFT pic.twitter.com/WpGUfDDDAr — ︎︎︎︎☀️ (@CamJohnSun) June 2, 2021

I was taught to finish whatever you start, even if you don’t win. I guess LeBron James was taught to pout and quit if things aren’t going his way. What a terrible attitude to live with.