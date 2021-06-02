Rapper Lil Uzi Vert Reportedly Gets Rid Of $24 Million Diamond He Implanted In His Forehead

Rapper Lil Uzi Vert reportedly removed the $24 million pink diamond he had implanted into his forehead.

Lil Uzi Vert shared some videos and photos on his Instagram stories and the forehead diamond was notably missing, according to an article published Wednesday by Page Six. The diamond was also missing in the rapper’s recent campaign with Calvin Klein, which he shared on his Instagram in April.

Lil Uzi Vert Showing Off His New $24 Million Diamond in His Forehead pic.twitter.com/bAQPRmdTv1 — New Culture ???? (@NewCuIture) February 3, 2021

It’s unclear if Lil Uzi Vert is done with the diamond for good, or if he has just taken it out for a little while. It is also unclear when the rapper parted ways with the diamond.

Lil Uzi Vert claimed the diamond cost $24 million. (RELATED: Lil Uzi Vert Allegedly Implanted A $24 Million Pink Diamond In His Forehead)

The rapper had a great response when a fan asked him why he didn’t just have the diamond made into a ring.

“If I lose the ring yeah U will make fun of me more than putting it in my forehead ha ha jokes on you,” Lil Uzi Vert said at the time, according to Page Six.

Lil Uzi Vert apparently began paying for the pink diamond back in 2017, according to one of his tweets on Twitter.