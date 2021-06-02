‘Mare Of Easttown’ Finale Is The Most Watched Episode In HBO Max History

The finale of “Mare of Easttown” put up gigantic numbers for HBO.

According to the network, the finale of the hit show with Kate Winslet had four million viewers over Memorial Day weekend, and three million viewers alone Sunday night.

That makes it the most watched episode in the history of HBO Max. In fact, there was so much traffic for the finale that the streaming platform actually suffered tech issues.

I know HBO Max isn’t super old, but the fact the “Mare of Easttown” finale put up such monster numbers is a real testament to the show’s strength.

Despite only being seven episodes long, it’s already reached the top of the mountain for the streaming site.

For those of you who haven’t seen the murder mystery, I can’t recommend it enough. I really can’t. It kept me guessing from start to finish, and I couldn’t get enough.

Winslet gave one of the best performances of her career, and kept me clinging to the edge of my seat.

If you haven’t started yet, I suggest you do it immediately. Four million people feel the exact same way! Get it done!