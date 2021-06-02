Miami Receiver Lynn Bowden Jr. Gets A Terrible Dolphins Tattoo

Miami Dolphins receiver Lynn Bowden Jr. got an all-time terrible tattoo.

In a Twitter photo posted by @DolFanBandits, the former Kentucky receiver showed off a new Dolphins tattoo, and it looks like a child drew it. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

In fact, it doesn’t really resemble a dolphin at all. Give it a look below.

Lynn Bowden Jr. gave himself a Dolphins tattoo. ???? pic.twitter.com/QB4hWf1KoZ — Fins Bandits (@DolFanBandits) May 29, 2021

I don’t know how much money Bowden paid for this tattoo, but he should ask for every single penny back because it’s awful.

Not only is it awful, but it might be the worst tattoo that I’ve ever seen. Seriously, how did this happen?

Looks good to me pic.twitter.com/jDodaLzGiT — Big Jim (@Big_Jim_Jr) May 31, 2021

While I don’t know much about tattoos, I’m more than confident that there’s a tattoo artist out there who can be more accurate than this.

I mean, the dude is an NFL player. It’s not like he’s short on cash when it comes to getting some ink.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lynn Bowden Jr. (@h.huncho_1)

Next time, don’t get a tattoo that resembles a drawing from a preschool kid. Otherwise, you might find yourself getting roasted on the internet like he is right now.