Pelosi Asked What She Thinks About Retirement

Political commentator Mika Brzezinski asked Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi what she thought about the word “retirement” in a video released Wednesday.

In the interview posted by Forbes Women, Brzezinski asked Pelosi to respond to a list of words with her opinion. One of the words Brzezinski asked Pelosi to respond to was the word “retirement.” Pelosi laughed, looked at Brzezinski, and said, “What’s that?

Brzezinski laughed back and said, “Exactly.”

Brzezinski asked Pelosi to respond to the word “Millennials,” to which Pelosi said “joy to the world.” Brzezinski also listed TikTok, Instagram, Snapchat and Facebook, and told Pelosi to pick one. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Memo From McCarthy Staff Includes 2021 Calendar Allegedly Showing How Little Work Is Being Done Under Pelosi)

The top congresswoman responded by saying, “well, TikTok, my granddaughter who is 12.” (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: House Freedom Caucus Sends Letter To CDC Director Asking If Pelosi Ever Consulted Them Over Mask Mandate)

Pelosi was then asked if she likes being called “grandma.”

“Mimi is my name,” Pelosi responded. “I like being grandma, but Mimi is my name.”

Pelosi has led House Democrats since 2003. House Democrats voted in November to elect Pelosi as the speaker of the 117th Congress.