Tabloid That Spiked Trump Sex Story Pays Out $187,500 To FEC

A firm that owns the National Enquirer has agreed to pay $187,500 to the Federal Elections Commission (FEC) in a settlement after it suppressed a story to help former President Donald Trump.

A360 Media LLC, formerly known as American Media Inc. (AMI), which owns the gossip tabloid, was found to be in violation of campaign finance laws for paying $150,000 to actress Karen McDougal to keep her from discussing an alleged sexual affair with Trump. Politico first reported on the FEC filing Wednesday.

The company first admitted in 2018 that they had paid out the funds “in concert” with the campaign in 2016 to suppress the “damming allegations” that could have significantly influenced the presidential election.

A legal analysis conducted by the FEC stated that AMI and its CEO, David Pecker, had contact with former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen, who had assured reimbursement to the company for their payment, according to the document.

Cohen admitted in 2018 to arranging the payment, including a second payment made to former porn star Stormy Daniels, stating that the decisions were under the direction of then-presidential candidate Trump for the purpose of influencing the election.

The analysis from the FEC also stated that AMI and Pecker “appear[ed] to have violated the [Federal Election Campaign] Act by making and consenting to making a corporate contribution in the form of a payment from AMI to McDougal.” (RELATED: ‘Greatest Witch Hunt In American History’: Trump Goes Off On New York Grand Jury Probe)

Pecker and AMI had initially defended their actions, according to Politico, stating that they were acting as a news outlet when they arranged the deal, before reaching the settlement.

The National Enquirer was sold in 2019 to travel retailer James Cohen after former owner and hedge fund manager Anthony Melchiorre grew unhappy with the paper for their coverage during the election.

The Trump Organization is facing a civil and criminal probe led by the New York State attorney general, citing possible tax fraud.