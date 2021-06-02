‘Not A Lesbian! F*ck Off’: Sophia Hutchins Shuts Down Romance Rumors With Caitlyn Jenner

Sophia Hutchins said she’s not romantically involved with Caitlyn Jenner and fended off rumors by stating she’s “not a lesbian!”

"Fake news!" the 25-year-old actress explained in her Instagram Stories in response to a tweet about how she had been with the 71-year-old reality star for four years. The comments were noted by E! News in a piece published Wednesday.

"Fuck off," she added in the caption.

“Love the whole LGBT community but so tired of rumors that I am romantically with Caitlyn,” Sophia added. “I am only ever with men and only ever have been. Stop the rumors! It’s been years.”

In 2019 Hutchins told The New York Times a similar statement that the two “were never romantically involved” and suggested the rumors persisted because she and the retired Olympic gold medalist hadn’t ever addressed them.

“Because we weren’t addressing it,” Sophia shared at the time. “I don’t feel a need to address my sex life, quite frankly, unless I want to.”

A year later, Hutchins said their relationship was based on nothing more than a friendship.

“It was never romantic,” the entrepreneur shared with Juicy Scoop. “It was never sexual. It was very much friends.”

“It’s very parental, very protective,” she added. “But, at the same time, it’s also businessy. Like, what I say is it’s like we’re family.”

The two have sparked romance rumors for several years following their numerous red carpet appearances, vacations and social media posts together.

In 2017, Sophia and Caitlyn were introduced through a makeup artist and the two became friends, the outlet noted. Hutchins then took on a manager role for Jenner and she moved into her house.