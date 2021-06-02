Editorial

Oakland A’s Minor League Players Reportedly Get Disgusting Meals

(Photo by Noah Graham/Getty Images)

Members of the Oakland A’s minor league system were allegedly fed disgusting food.

In photos tweeted by @MiLBAdvocates, minor league players for the organization were fed a cheese sandwich, coleslaw and what looks like a chicken taco with two incredibly small pieces of chicken. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can check out the photos below.

There’s truly no excuse to feed athletes this kind of food. There’s no excuse at all. In fact, I’d love to know how this even happened.

Minor league players don’t need to eat at luxurious places, but how is a taco with two tiny pieces of meat supposed to feed anyone?

The answer is that it can’t.

Seriously, who would subject themselves to making no money playing minor league baseball and eating trash food?

I damn sure wouldn’t.

I can’t wait to hear a response from the A’s. It better be damn good.