Oakland A’s Minor League Players Reportedly Get Disgusting Meals

Members of the Oakland A’s minor league system were allegedly fed disgusting food.

In photos tweeted by @MiLBAdvocates, minor league players for the organization were fed a cheese sandwich, coleslaw and what looks like a chicken taco with two incredibly small pieces of chicken. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can check out the photos below.

Players in the Oakland A’s organization shared these photos of their recent post-game meals. No employer would serve these meals to employees they care about. Why are the A’s serving them to their future Major Leaguers? pic.twitter.com/cIFqiPg6iX — Advocates for Minor Leaguers (@MiLBAdvocates) June 1, 2021

There’s truly no excuse to feed athletes this kind of food. There’s no excuse at all. In fact, I’d love to know how this even happened.

Minor league players don’t need to eat at luxurious places, but how is a taco with two tiny pieces of meat supposed to feed anyone?

The answer is that it can’t.

I got friends in prison that eat better than this. And before the non athletes say “suck it up, you’re in the minors” these guys are ATHLETES!! Athletes require proper fuel. This ain’t it. Not asking for Ruth Chris but damn!! https://t.co/SGcDKcf38V — 10 (@SimplyAJ10) June 2, 2021

Seriously, who would subject themselves to making no money playing minor league baseball and eating trash food?

I damn sure wouldn’t.

I can’t believe Kyler Murray chose the NFL instead of at least three years of this https://t.co/0uO27pMBpx — Ghost of Chicken Puppet (@baseballgaloot) June 1, 2021

I can’t wait to hear a response from the A’s. It better be damn good.