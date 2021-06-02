Ocasio-Cortez — The Socialist Who Owns A Tesla — Gets Roasted On Social Media For Not Helping Grandma In Puerto Rico

Critics took to Twitter to rail against Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez — a self-identified Democratic Socialist — after the congresswoman denounced the poor living conditions of her grandmother in Puerto Rico.

Ocasio-Cortez complained Wednesday that “Hurricane María relief hasn’t arrived” yet and that “Trump blocked relief” money for Puerto Rico. She also claimed that “People are being forced to flee ancestral homes, & developers are taking them.”

Just over a week ago, my abuela fell ill. I went to Puerto Rico to see her- my 1st time in a year+ bc of COVID. This is her home. Hurricane María relief hasn’t arrived. Trump blocked relief $ for PR. People are being forced to flee ancestral homes, & developers are taking them. pic.twitter.com/wnRxLalA2D — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 2, 2021

The congresswoman’s critics were quick to call out her hypocrisy. Lavern Spicer, a Florida congressional candidate, replied to Ocasio-Cortez saying, “Honey, you drive a Tesla and have two apartments. If your grandmother is living poor that’s because you don’t help her out.”

Honey, you drive a Tesla and have two apartments. If your grandmother is living poor that’s because you don’t help her out. I’m surprised that a socialist wouldn’t redistribute that wealth to their grandma. Sad! — Lavern Spicer (@lavern_spicer) June 2, 2021

Political Commentator Matt Walsh called Ocasio-Cortez’s hypocrisy “shameful.”

Shameful that you live in luxury while allowing your own grandmother to suffer in these squalid conditions — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) June 2, 2021

The Libertarian Party of Tennessee chimed in, arguing that private donations would be more beneficial than government aid.

So you agree, the government is incompetent with getting relief $ to the people and would be better done through voluntarily contributions? — Libertarian Party of Tennessee (@LPTN1776) June 2, 2021

Conservative columnist Courtney Kirchoff also tweeted, “Very sad indeed. Why aren’t you spreading your wealth around and helping her out?”

This isn’t the first time Ocasio-Cortez has been lambasted for apparently betraying her socialist ideals. After appearing on the cover of Vanity Fair in an outfit valued at $14,000, the congresswoman drew criticism from political pundits and commentators. (RELATED: Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Offers $58 ‘Tax The Rich’ Sweatshirt)

Columnist Sunanda Vashisht tweeted at the time, “So happy that AOC is upholding the long established hypocritical tradition of Socialists who believe Socialism is for [the] poor while they enjoy the fruits of Capitalism.”