‘OK Boomer’ Socialist E-Girl Shows Her $2,000,000 Apartment, Says ‘Tax The Rich’ Only Means Billionaires

A Twitch streamer known for her social media posts supporting Vermont Independent Sen. Bernie Sanders and featuring “TAX THE RICH” merchandise showed off her fully furnished $2,000,000 apartment in a video she uploaded to her YouTube channel.

Nicole Sanchez, who goes by the username “Neekolul,” is known for her “OK Boomer” TikTok video in which she dances and lip syncs wearing a cropped t-shirt from the Sanders campaign. Sanchez later recorded herself performing a similar dance in a “TAX THE RICH” sweater sold by New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s campaign.

In her new video, Sanchez provides an in-depth tour of her new apartment, which she says costs $2,000,000.

“I had my stance on views and politics when I first put the first OK Boomer Tiktok. And even like, whatever I’m making now, compared to then, I would see if people would be upset if I didn’t have those views anymore,” Sanchez said in another recent video discussing her net worth and income.

“All I’m doing is standing by the beliefs I started off with, and I’m here. Whether I’m making this money or not, I just feel like it’s not something to be rude about. Because there’s nothing to be rude about,” Sanchez said. “I think when people mean like, ‘Tax the rich,’ I think at the end of the day they do mean, like, billionaires and people who have insane, unfathomable amounts of wealth.”

Sanchez starts out her apartment tour by showing off her kitchen, which includes items such as a wine fridge and a Nespresso machine, though she explains that she “doesn’t drink coffee.”

“This is like Martha Stewart vibes,” Sanchez says during the tour of her kitchen. “Like, I think only people that are like Martha Stewart’s will find this very pleasing.”

Following the tour of the kitchen, Sanchez continues to show her followers the “East Side,” of the apartment which includes the living room, the laundry room, and her own bedroom. The apartment also includes an area for her brother to sleep and play video games, according to the video. (RELATED: Supreme Court Turns To Internet Meme For Help In Age Bias Case)

Sanchez concludes the tour by sharing a second bathroom, and her streaming room that she uses to create content for her videos.

Sanchez earns money off of her Twitch account, a live streaming service geared primarily towards video game streaming, where she has partnered with Esports organization 100 Thieves, according to Dexerto.

Sanchez has garnered a following of around 700,000 followers on Twitter, in addition to having 382 thousand followers on her Twitch account.