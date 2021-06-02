REPORT: The Bears Tried Trading Nick Foles Back To The Eagles

The Chicago Bears reportedly tried trading quarterback Nick Foles to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Foles famously led the Eagles to a Super Bowl when Carson Wentz went down, and he's a hero to the fanbase.

Yet, he apparently wants nothing to do with the Eagles these days. According to BroBible, Tyler Dunne reported that the Bears explored trading Foles back to Philly with Justin Fields and Andy Dalton on the roster, but “Foles didn’t want to go.”

Seeing as how the Eagles are 100% going to be Jalen Hurts’ team this upcoming season, you can’t really blame Foles for not wanting to ride the bench in Philly.

The dude already won a Super Bowl there, and there’s no reason for him to return as a backup.

Granted, he’s not going to see the field in Chicago, but at least he won’t have to uproot his whole family and life to just be a backup for the Eagles.

It makes a ton of sense for him to want to stay put.

It does look like Foles’ days as a starter in the NFL are probably over, but at least he made a ton of money and won a ring along the way!