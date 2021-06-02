REPORT: Brad Stevens Is Stepping Down As The Coach Of The Celtics, Will Become The Head Of Basketball Operations

Brad Stevens’ time as the head coach of the Boston Celtics has reportedly come to an end.

According to Shams Charania, Stevens is stepping down as the team's head coach and will transition into being the head of basketball operations.

Team president Danny Ainge is expected to resign. The news comes after the Celtics were bounced from the playoffs Tuesday night by the Nets. Stevens will finish with a record of 354-282 as the coach of the Celtics.

Boston head coach Brad Stevens is planning to transition from his current role into becoming the new head of basketball ops. of the Celtics, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Danny Ainge plans to resign from his role as Celtics President, sources said. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 2, 2021

This is huge news coming out of Boston early Wednesday morning. We’re not even a full day removed from Boston’s season ending, and major changes are already happening.

The most shocking part is that Stevens is staying with the team, but not as the head coach of the Celtics. That’s stunning.

The dude could go just about anywhere and get a job ASAP. Hell, he could call Indiana right now and they’d fire Mike Woodson in a heartbeat to get him.

Yet, he’s staying with the Celtics in a different role. I have no idea how that’s going to go over, but it seems very strange.

Will the Celtics turn into the powerhouse they were with Paul Pierce, Kevin Garnett and Ray Allen leading the way several years ago? Time will tell, but Stevens staying with the team in a different role is shocking.