REPORT: Chris McIntosh Will Be Wisconsin’s New Athletic Director

Dec 5, 2020; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Graham Mertz (5) throws a pass during the second quarter against the Indiana Hoosiers at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Wisconsin will reportedly elevate Chris McIntosh to athletic director in the near future.

According to Nick Van Wagenen, Barry Alvarez’s deputy athletic director is expected to be named AD and take complete control of the Badgers. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

McIntosh was believed to be the likely choice, and it now sounds like it’s a done deal. Prior to being  the deputy AD, he played for the Badgers and in the NFL.

As a very close friend told me about the news late Tuesday night, the Badgers have a unique athletic situation, and there’s no reason to mess with our formula.

McIntosh is a Wisconsin man, he understands what makes the Badgers successful, he’s closely tied to the football program and he’s an Alvarez protege.

He’s the perfect choice. The fact it’s taken this long to just hire him is a bit silly. He was the obvious choice from the moment Alvarez announced his retirement.

We experienced decades of success under Barry Alvarez. Now, it’s time for several decades more under McIntosh. Let’s get after it!