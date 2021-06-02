REPORT: Chris McIntosh Will Be Wisconsin’s New Athletic Director

Wisconsin will reportedly elevate Chris McIntosh to athletic director in the near future.

According to Nick Van Wagenen, Barry Alvarez's deputy athletic director is expected to be named AD and take complete control of the Badgers.

Hearing from sources that the @UWBadgers will name Chris McIntosh as their next athletic director replacing the retiring Barry Alvarez — Nick Van Wagenen (@MKEnick) June 1, 2021

McIntosh was believed to be the likely choice, and it now sounds like it’s a done deal. Prior to being the deputy AD, he played for the Badgers and in the NFL.

Sources confirm to ESPN Milwaukee that Chris McIntosh is going to be named @UWMadison‘s next AD in a press conference scheduled for tomorrow. — ESPN Milwaukee (@ESPNMilwaukee) June 1, 2021

As a very close friend told me about the news late Tuesday night, the Badgers have a unique athletic situation, and there’s no reason to mess with our formula.

McIntosh is a Wisconsin man, he understands what makes the Badgers successful, he’s closely tied to the football program and he’s an Alvarez protege.

Sources: Wisconsin is promoting Chris McIntosh to AD. McIntosh, a former Badgers All-American OL and first round draft pick of the Seahawks, has worked at UW since 2014, serving as deputy AD since 2017. First reported by @MKEnick. — Matt Fortuna (@Matt_Fortuna) June 1, 2021

He’s the perfect choice. The fact it’s taken this long to just hire him is a bit silly. He was the obvious choice from the moment Alvarez announced his retirement.

We are what we are today because of him After 32 years of leadership and excellence, Barry Alvarez is announcing his retirement Thanks for everything, Coach! pic.twitter.com/sMrDO0CBaz — Wisconsin Badgers (@UWBadgers) April 6, 2021

We experienced decades of success under Barry Alvarez. Now, it’s time for several decades more under McIntosh. Let’s get after it!