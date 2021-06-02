This Portable AM/FM Radio Also Provides You With Important Weather Information

It’s pretty nice to have a portable radio that you can take with you anywhere, anytime. It’s also nice to have a reliable weather-alert radio to help you prepare for inclement conditions if necessary. It’s especially nice to have both in the same device. That’s exactly what you’ll get with this Sidekick Weather Alert Radio with Bluetooth.

The Sidekick is a durable, rechargeable radio that features solar-powered charging and Bluetooth technology, giving you the security that it will work most anytime and anywhere. It features a lithium battery that recharges in the light, allowing you to play your music, listen to the news or catch up on the weather all while the radio is being charged. And if that doesn’t work, there is a hand-crank power generator to do the trick.

This radio supports seven bands and receives AM, FM, SAME, and NOAA signals. That gives you access to any radio station within range and important weather information from SAME and NOAA. It’s also so much more than a radio, featuring a bright LED flashlight, red emergency beacon, and an ambient light with dimmer.

Previous users of the Sidekick have raved about it, giving it 4.4 out of 5 stars on Amazon, with 71 percent of the reviewers giving it 5 stars. Users raved about the cool features and their usefulness on both camping trips and at home during power outages. They found the connectivity to Bluetooth simple, and the flashlight and emergency light highly beneficial.

This Sidekick Weather Alert Radio with Bluetooth is normally priced at $99, which is already a good price considering you won’t be buying batteries at any time while you own it. But for a limited time, it can be yours for just $79.99, a savings of almost 20 percent.

Prices subject to change.

The Daily Caller is devoted to showing you things that you’ll like or find interesting. We do have partnerships with affiliates, so The Daily Caller may get a small share of the revenue from any purchase.