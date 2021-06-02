‘Girl F*ck You’: Burger King Employee Claims Customer Said She Was A ‘Distraction For Her Husband’ In Viral Video

A video where a Burger King employee claimed that a customer commented on her uniform went viral, earning over 15.2 million views on Tiktok.

The employee, who calls herself Lala, says in the video posted on Thursday, “I had a lady complain today because my uniform was a ‘distraction’ to her husband.” (RELATED: Burger King Tweets That ‘Women Belong In The Kitchen’)

In the video, Lala, donning what appears to be the Burger King uniform, gives viewers a 360-degree view of herself. Then she says, “I guess I’ll leave my ass at home next time,” the Independent reported.

The TikToker ends the clip raising both her middle fingers at the camera. The video’s caption reads, “Girl, f*ck you.”

“Karens always have the audacity & the nerve,” Lala then says.

Lala says in the comments that she is originally from Sudan and lives in the Midwest. Her bio says she is a “[b]io & [b]iochem” major.



“She should be mad at her husband not you,” one user commented on the video, which has received more than 6.3 million likes. Another user wrote, “she’s mad at the wrong person!”

In another video, Lala addressed a racist comment a user left on her video, calling her an attention-seeking “homewrecker.”

“My back hurts from carrying the weight of not caring because I did nothing wrong except wear my uniform and STILL sexually objectified and harassed,” the text in her video reads while she dances.

The video’s caption states, “Just say you’re racist & go.”