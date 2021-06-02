Tom Brady Mocks Himself Over One Of His Worst NFL Moments

Tom Brady mocked himself as he looked back at one of his worst moments in the NFL and admitted he was totally “confused” for that final drive between the Buccaneers and Bears last October.

“You guys remember this one?” the Superbowl-winning QB shared in a video posted by the Tampa Bay team on Wednesday. The post was noted by TMZ.

As he shook his head, the video behind him showed the game between the Bucs and Chicago during the final minutes of the game. (RELATED: Tom Brady And Patrick Mahomes Show Respect For Each Other In Chat After Super Bowl LV)

WATCH:

Tom learned how to use the green screen. (Via @TomBrady) pic.twitter.com/rIbf2u2pZx — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) June 2, 2021

“Fourth quarter last chance in Chicago,” Brady explained. “I thought it was the second to last chance in Chicago, but apparently not.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“I don’t think I’ve ever been as confused as I am in this moment right here,” he added, as he pointed fun at himself holding up four fingers the same as he did during the game. “Look at that face.”

For those that might have missed it, the Bucs were down 19 to 20 late in the fourth quarter in October. During the final drive the Bucs QB lost track of how many downs had gone by and after an incomplete pass, held up 4 fingers during the game thinking he had another shot.

He didn’t. Chicago went on to win the game.