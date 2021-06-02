Tyron Woodley Says He Will Take Jake Paul’s Head ‘Clean Off’

Tyron Woodley is very confident heading into his boxing match against Jake Paul.

Paul and the former UFC superstar are slated to box August 28, and it’ll be the second straight fight against an MMA star for the social media sensation. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jake Paul (@jakepaul)

Well, Woodley isn’t sweating it, and he tweeted Tuesday, “Dear @jakepaul keep the [hat emoji] I’m taking your head clean off your neck! #GotchaSoul.”

Dear @jakepaul keep the ???? I’m taking your head clean off your neck! #GotchaSoul pic.twitter.com/f7Ba8MELJ4 — Tyron T-Wood Woodley (@TWooodley) June 1, 2021

This is the kind of energy the whole world wants to see heading into the August 28 bout. I’m not exaggerating at all when I say that Jake Paul is insanely unpopular.

We’re talking about a guy who has a big following, but is also the main clown at the circus. He might be the internet’s great villain.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jake Paul (@jakepaul)

To his credit, he’s used that energy to make himself a ton of money and win a few boxing matches. However, there’s a high chance that all comes to an end August 28.

Woodley has legit knockout power and he’s on a whole different level than Ben Askren. I find it really hard to believe that Paul can beat him.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tyron Woodley (@twooodley)

We’ll find out August 28, but I’m confident Woodley will finally put an end to this circus.