Man Goes Viral For Pool Tab In Las Vegas Costing More Than $8,600

One man in Las Vegas balled out to an insane degree at the pool.

Twitter user @Investor_NICK_ tweeted a receipt from his buddy for $8,612.97, and wrote, “My buddies tab after a day party at Encore Beach Club over MDW … pent up demand is very very real and Vegas is back. Makes me question why I’m not long $WYNN.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Items on the receipt included $75 chicken finger, a $825 bottle of Titos, 12 Red Bulls for $156 and much more. Take a look at the whole thing below.

My buddies tab after a day party at Encore Beach Club over MDW … pent up demand is very very real and Vegas is back. Makes me question why I’m not long $WYNN. pic.twitter.com/FASrsvk8hR — Investor_NICK (@Investor_NICK_) June 1, 2021

As someone who goes to Las Vegas at least once a year, I can tell you from firsthand experience that the bills can quickly rack up.

However, spending nearly $9,000 at the pool is downright insane, especially when you look at the items that were bought.

This dude spent $75 for some chicken fingers and more than $800 on a bottle of Titos that probably cost $40 elsewhere at most.

Look, I’m all for cutting loose and having a day, but getting fleeced like this is just on a different level. It’s mind-boggling.

You could have gone to Buffalo Wild Wings and and done all of this for a literal fraction of the price. It probably could have been done for less than $500.

Having said all of that, I have a working class man’s penthouse with my name on it in September in Las Vegas. Can’t wait!