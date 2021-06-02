Massive Number Of Cows Help Police End 13-Mile Car Chase

A Wisconsin police chase came to a close after the driver hit a roadblock made entirely out of cows, police said.

The Barron County Sheriff’s Department and the Barron Police Department were on a 13-mile pursuit that extended from Barron to Cumberland, Wisconsin. The chase ended after a large herd of cattle created a blockade, stopping the car in pursuit.

“It ended on a farm and we would be remiss if we didn’t thank the Barron County Bovine Unit for jumping into the fray when the vehicle came into their patrol area,” the sheriff’s office said. (RELATED: Footage Shows Wild End To High-Speed Police Chase Involving 5 Juveniles)

A photo from the scene shows a large group of inquisitive cows staring at the vehicle.

“That little Cavalier that could during the chase ran out of steam encountering this moooving blockade. Job well done tonight crew.”

The sheriff’s office said no humans or cattle were hurt and the driver was taken into custody.

“Another happy ending.”

The cows’ owners, Brandon and Kim Grewe of Cumberland, said the incident happened in the morning hours. Brandon Grewe said he heard commotion before going to check on his cattle, according to KARE 11.

“Gone done checking them, went back to my parents’ driveway to head back home,” he reportedly said. “I heard sirens so I waited a bit and over the hill came a car, and two cop cars chasing it going pretty darn fast.”

Kim Grewe told the outlet she was confused.

“I was in a bit of a daze – I was sleeping,” she reportedly said. “I poked my head out and looked out the window and there were red and blue lights. My first question was, ‘are the cows out!?'”

“Very fortunate that the car was stopped right at the gate. [It] didn’t touch the gate and the girls were right there. They are curious animals – they like to be part of everything so it was nice they could be a blockade to help out the police.”