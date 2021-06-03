A 1914 Babe Ruth Card Is Valued At $6 Million

A Babe Ruth card more than 100 years old is being valued at an insane amount of money.

Collectable is currently selling $3 shares of a 1914 Babe Ruth that is valued at $6 million! Yes, the card is worth the same amount as a massive mansion. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The card of Ruth playing for the Baltimore Orioles will be kept in the Babe Ruth Museum, according to CNBC.

Collectable is excited to announce that we will be offering shares of 1914 Baltimore News Babe Ruth pre-rookie card valued at over $6 million! Head over to our website to watch the press conference LIVE from Baltimore! https://t.co/kVBWAkgkBX #BabeRuth #CollectableApp pic.twitter.com/JKufBLZjAI — Collectable (@CollectableApp) June 2, 2021

CNBC also reported that there are only 10 versions of this 1914 card in the entire world, which does help explain why the price is so astronomically high.

Babe Ruth’s 1914 Baltimore card, valued at $6 million, sells for record price — now you can own part of it https://t.co/Fp5lNyP4a2 — CNBC (@CNBC) June 2, 2021

Some of these sports memorabilia stories just absolutely blow my mind. Think about how much money $6 million is and all the stuff it could buy.

You could buy a gigantic mansion or a massive boat for that price. I’m not talking about a nice fishing boat. I’m talking about a legit yacht.

Yet, it’s just the value of a baseball card. It’s a mind-boggling amount of money, and people can now get in on the action for $3.

Let us know in the comments how much money you’d ever spend on a baseball card. I’m guessing it’s much further south than $3.