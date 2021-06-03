Editorial

A 1914 Babe Ruth Card Is Valued At $6 Million

NEW YORK - AUGUST 08: Derek Jeter #2 of the New York Yankees is flashed on the scoreboard after surpassing Babe Ruth in all time hits with 2874 against the Boston Red Sox in the second inning on August 8, 2010 at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

A Babe Ruth card more than 100 years old is being valued at an insane amount of money.

Collectable is currently selling $3 shares of a 1914 Babe Ruth that is valued at $6 million! Yes, the card is worth the same amount as a massive mansion.

The card of Ruth playing for the Baltimore Orioles will be kept in the Babe Ruth Museum, according to CNBC.

CNBC also reported that there are only 10 versions of this 1914 card in the entire world, which does help explain why the price is so astronomically high.

Some of these sports memorabilia stories just absolutely blow my mind. Think about how much money $6 million is and all the stuff it could buy.

You could buy a gigantic mansion or a massive boat for that price. I’m not talking about a nice fishing boat. I’m talking about a legit yacht.

Yet, it’s just the value of a baseball card. It’s a mind-boggling amount of money, and people can now get in on the action for $3.

Let us know in the comments how much money you’d ever spend on a baseball card. I’m guessing it’s much further south than $3.