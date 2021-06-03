Browns Head Coach Kevin Stefanski Say Myles Garrett Is ‘Retired’ And ‘Done’ Playing Basketball

Myles Garrett’s days playing basketball are over.

The Cleveland Browns star defensive end has gone viral a few times for his surprisingly impressive skills on the basketball court, but don’t expect to see it again anytime soon. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Aight I’m going back to football ???? pic.twitter.com/ZhUNCUip5Z — Flash Garrett ⚡️ (@MylesLGarrett) May 26, 2021

In a video tweeted by Jake Trotter, Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski told the media that Garrett has “retired” from basketball and is “done” playing.

You can listen to his full comments below.

Kevin Stefanski on Myles Garrett’s basketball retirement: “Congratulations on a great career for Myles. Really proud of him. But he’s done.” ???? pic.twitter.com/jInR7X7OJv — Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) June 2, 2021

I can only imagine the conversations that have happened in the front office of the Browns when Garrett tweets a video of himself dunking on people.

I’m sure all the convos are some variation of people freaking out about him tearing his ACLs or getting hurt.

Trust me, they’re not celebrating his dunks like people on the internet.

Seeing as how much money is on the line for Garrett in the NFL, he damn sure should put the basketball down.

He’s not going to make millions in the NBA, but he will absolutely continue to make that kind of money in the NFL for years to come.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Myles “Flash” Garrett ⚡️ (@flash_garrett)

Hopefully, he gets back to balling in retirement because he is a freak of nature athlete.