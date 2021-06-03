Woman Who Accused Cuba Gooding Jr. Of Groping Her Wins Lawsuit

The woman who accused Cuba Gooding Jr. of groping her while she served him won a default judgment against the actor.

Natasha Ashworth was awarded the default judgement for assault and battery after Gooding Jr. failed to respond to the lawsuit for over a year, according to a report published Thursday by Page Six. Ashworth originally sued Gooding Jr. in October of 2019, according to the outlet.

She claimed she was serving Gooding Jr. at Tao Downtown Nightclub when attempted to grope her butt multiple times, Page Six reported. The actor reportedly never entered any papers into court or listed a lawyer for the case. (RELATED: Cuba Gooding Jr. Pleads Not Guilty To New Sexual Abuse Charges)

The judge denied a default judgement for the claim of infliction of emotional distress and recommended a trial to determine the amount awarded to Ashworth, according to Page Six.

“The claim is baseless and the judgement is worthless,” Gooding Jr.’s attorney Mark Heller said in a statement, according to the outlet.

Another woman accused Gooding Jr. of rape in a lawsuit filed in August of 2020, Page Six previously reported.

At least 30 women have come forward to accuse Cuba Gooding Jr. of sexual abuse, according to CNN. The actor has been charged criminally with three counts of forcible touching and three counts of sex abuse to the third degree, the outlet reported. The charges stem from alleged incidents with three different women.

Cuba Gooding Jr. pleaded not guilty and has denied all of the accusations.