Editorial

Dan Campbell Wears A Race Helmet To His Thursday Press Conference

ORCHARD PARK, NY - NOVEMBER 08: Head Coach Dan Campbell of the Miami Dolphins watches warm ups before the first half at Ralph Wilson Stadium on November 8, 2015 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Dan Campbell showed up and showed out for his Thursday press conference.

The head coach of the Detroit Lions will be the Grand Marshall for the Detroit Grand Prix on June 12, and he apparently wanted to set the tone for the event. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

He walked into his Thursday press conference wearing a race helmet, and it was awesome.

Is Dan Campbell the man or is Dan Campbell the man? The answer to that question is an overwhelming yes.

The man is the definition of a content machine. Everything he does is fascinating, interesting and engaging. For the first time in a long time, Detroit feels like a team with energy, and he’s the main reason why.

I can’t wait to see how Campbell does this season after months and months of hype building around him.

Most people rarely meet expectations early in the process. Something tells me that he’s going to blow right past them.

Never change, Coach Campbell. Never change!