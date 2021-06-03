Dan Campbell Wears A Race Helmet To His Thursday Press Conference

Dan Campbell showed up and showed out for his Thursday press conference.

The head coach of the Detroit Lions will be the Grand Marshall for the Detroit Grand Prix on June 12, and he apparently wanted to set the tone for the event.

He walked into his Thursday press conference wearing a race helmet, and it was awesome.

#Lions HC Dan Campbell showed up to his press conference this morning wearing a racing helmet. Campbell has been selected as the Grand Marshall for the Detroit Grand Prix on June 12th. pic.twitter.com/1PQPmcu3wu — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) June 3, 2021

Is Dan Campbell the man or is Dan Campbell the man? The answer to that question is an overwhelming yes.

The man is the definition of a content machine. Everything he does is fascinating, interesting and engaging. For the first time in a long time, Detroit feels like a team with energy, and he’s the main reason why.

Someone is excited to be a grand marshal of the Detroit Grand Prix. pic.twitter.com/yYAGipyL0X — Justin Rogers (@Justin_Rogers) June 3, 2021

I can’t wait to see how Campbell does this season after months and months of hype building around him.

Most people rarely meet expectations early in the process. Something tells me that he’s going to blow right past them.

WELCOME TO THE MCDC ERA DETROIT pic.twitter.com/80TFcWwSHa — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) January 21, 2021

Never change, Coach Campbell. Never change!