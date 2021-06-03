Duke Names Jon Scheyer As Coach K’s Replacement

Duke has officially named Jon Scheyer as the next head basketball coach of the Blue Devils.

The Blue Devils announced Wednesday night that the 2021-22 season would be Mike Krzyzewski's final ride in college basketball, and his former player and current assistant will succeed him starting in 2022.

This still doesn’t feel real to college basketball fans. We were all just scrolling the internet Wednesday when Jeff Goodman dropped the bomb that Coach K was hanging up his whistle and Scheyer was replacing him.

Then, Duke made it official Wednesday night by naming Scheyer the head coach in waiting.

BREAKING: Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski has decided to retire after this coming season, multiple sources told @stadium. Official announcement expected soon. The leading candidate to replace K is assistant and former Duke player Jon Scheyer. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) June 2, 2021

While it’s awesome that Scheyer will be the next head coach, I don’t envy his position at all. There’s no bigger shoes to fill in the world of college basketball than Coach K’s.

He’s led Duke to five national titles and turned the Blue Devils into the most consistently dominant program in the sport.

Props to Coach K on an insanely successful career and best of luck to Scheyer on getting the biggest job in the sport.