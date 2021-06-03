Flying Fist And Sex Toy Interrupt Mayoral Candidate’s Campaign Event

A flying drone with an attached sex toy interrupted a Democratic mayoral candidate at a campaign event Tuesday in Albuquerque, New Mexico, KOB4 reported.

A New Mexico sheriff who is running for mayor of Albuquerque was punched at a campaign event by a man who police say first tried to disrupt the event by flying a drone with a sex toy attached to it around the candidate while he was stage: https://t.co/Vqhqbqz863 — Michelle L. Price (@michellelprice) June 3, 2021

The criminal complaint states the mayoral candidate, Bernalillo County Sheriff Manual Gonzales, was giving a speech at Revel Entertainment when a drone carrying a sex toy flew in front of him, KOB4 reported. (RELATED: Bomb Squad In Germany Investigates Suspected Hand Grenade That Was Actually A Sex Toy)

When Revel Entertainment’s owner pulled the drone and sex toy from the sky, Kaelyn Dreyer, 20, tried grabbing it before swinging his arm at the sheriff, KOB 4 reported.

“He tried to take a swing at me and he glanced across my arms and struck me,” Gonzales told KOB4. “And I just took a step back. It wasn’t anything I was very concerned about. I’ve been in a lot worse situations.”

The viewer cannot see the assault on camera because a man stepped in the way, KOB4 reported.

“At some point, some people sprung up and they were carrying signs and it was a coordinated effort, very intentional and these people were trained,” Gonzales told KOB4.

Court documents state Dreyer “never intended to hit Manuel but was upset that Manuel was answering a question, from the crowd, in a disrespectful way. He stated that he did ball his fist and was just going to swing them through the air and leave,” ccording to KOB4.

Dreyer is in custody and has not been released, according to KOB4.