Gang Members Chased Down 14-Year-Old Girl Then Shot Her In The Head

Gang members chased down and shot a 14-year-old girl in the head in Chicago’s Southside Wednesday evening, leaving her in critical condition.

The victim was walking her dog with her boyfriend at around 6 p.m at the time when three young gang members approached and reportedly asked which gang she belonged to. After replying that her mother was in a gang, the trio reportedly chased her and shot her in the head with a handgun, according to The Chicago Sun-Times.

The girl was rushed to Comer Children’s Hospital where she underwent surgery and remains in critical condition, police said. (RELATED: Hundreds Of Children Were Shot In 2020 And Into 2021. Many Of Their Assailants Have Not Been Caught)

Ald. Ray Lopez blamed gang culture for the incident, saying, “The elevation of gang life has to come to an end. It’s not cute. It only comes to one outcome, what we saw last night,” he told the Sun-Times.

A girl & her boyfriend are “checked” by gang members. The girl’s response was to tell them while she’s not a gang banger, her mom is. Shots fired & shooters run away. Generational gang life swirling unchecked. Chicago it’s only Wednesday!#EnoughIsEnough#CancelGangCulture https://t.co/MmPkBPWOxM — Ald. Raymond Lopez (@RLopez15thWard) June 3, 2021

The three gunmen escaped the incident in an SUV, the Sun-Times reported. Police have not identified or arrested the suspects.

The number of shooting victims under 18 years of age has been steadily increasing throughout the past few years throughout the U.S. In 2020, 5,100 children were shot and in many of these cases, the shooter had not been identified.

A recorded number of 1,418 people have been shot in Chicago in 2021 while a total of 1,252 were victims of shootings in 2020, The Chicago Tribune reported.

Over Memorial Day Weekend, shootings resulted in three deaths and 32 injuries, Fox News reported.