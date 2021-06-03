‘The Only Bush That Likes Me’: George P. Bush Quotes Trump Support On Beer Koozies

Republican Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush’s campaign handed out beer koozies featuring kind words from former President Donald Trump during his launch for Texas Attorney General on Wednesday.

Bush has highlighted his close ties to Trump in recent days leading up to the launch of his bid, stressing his support for the former president’s agenda.

I missed out on the @georgepbush swag yesterday: The koozie says “this is the only Bush that likes me. This is the Bush that got it right. I like him” – Donald Trump #txlege pic.twitter.com/pFTzQCmoRG — Scott Braddock (@scottbraddock) June 3, 2021

The beer koozie features a quote from Trump saying of Bush, “This is the only Bush that likes me. This is the Bush that got it right. I like him.” Prior to his June 2 announcement, Bush posted two other tweets, promising to restore “Trump-era immigration policies” and thanking Trump for his “words of encouragement and support.”

Reforming our immigration system & securing our border matters to Republicans across the country, but it uniquely matters to Texans. This is a crisis in our own backyard. We must restore Trump-era immigration policies & fight back against President Biden’s radical agenda. pic.twitter.com/qcSRIbmDPc — George P. Bush (@georgepbush) May 31, 2021

Great to speak with President Trump to discuss the future of Texas and how we are keeping up the fight to put America first. I appreciate the words of encouragement and support. Big things coming soon! pic.twitter.com/U5cYFAFlCk — George P. Bush (@georgepbush) May 24, 2021

Bush called out incumbent Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton during an interview on “Fox & Friends” Thursday, referencing allegations of bribery made by members of Paxton’s staff, as well as a 2015 indictment against Paxton for securities fraud that has yet to go to trial. (RELATED: ‘George W. Bush Casts Doubt On Trump’s Political Future: ‘These Movements Fritter Over Time’)

“For many years now, Texans know that their top cop has been under securities fraud indictment and very concerned about that, and last November it became clear with eight of his top lieutenants alleging everything from bribery to corruption that many at the grassroots level in our state want a change in leadership,” Bush said.

Paxton’s campaign spokesman Ian Prior issued a statement in response to the criticism, highlighting Paxton’s conservative record as Texas Attorney General.

“Texans know Attorney General Paxton’s rock-solid conservative record. From defeating Joe Biden’s dangerous executive order halting deportations of illegal aliens, to his willingness to stand up for secure elections, Ken Paxton has been and will continue to be the tip of the spear in protecting President Trump’s America First principles,” Prior said.

Trump, who has had a contentious relationship with the Bush family over the years, has yet to formally endorse either Bush or Paxton.