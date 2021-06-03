Google Diversity Leader Wrote Jews Have ‘Insatiable Appetite For War’ In Old Blog Posts

Google’s head of diversity strategy said that Jews have an “insatiable appetite for war” and “insensitivity to the suffering of others” in a 2007 blog post, The Washington Free Beacon reported Tuesday.

Kamau Bobb wrote about his perspective on the Israeli-Palestinian conflicts in a November 30, 2007, blog post titled, “If I Were A Jew,” according to the Free Beacon. Among other things, the blog claimed that Jews should be concerned about their “appetite for war and killing” and “insensitivity to suffering.”

“If I were a Jew I would be concerned about my insatiable appetite for war and killing in defense of myself. Self defense is undoubtedly an instinct, but I would be afraid of my increasing insensitivity to the suffering [of] others,” the blog said, according to the Free Beacon.

Bobb criticized Israel’s role in the violence sparked by the Israeli-Palestinian conflict of 2007, saying that if he was Jewish, he would be “tormented” by Israel’s “appetite for vengeful violence.” Conflict had escalated between Israel and Palestine in 2007 after the terror group Hamas, which Israel considered to be a “hostile entity,” took control of the Gaza Strip at the time, according to Brittanica. (RELATED: ‘I Was Just Canceled’: AP Journalist Fired Anti-Israel Comments)

Bobb also referred to the 2006 Lebanon War, when a Lebanese militant group fired rockets at Israel border towns, leading to Israeli retaliation through airstrikes and artillery, according to The New York Times. The blog claimed it was unjustifiable to bomb and slaughter Lebanese people, and argued that Jews should empathize with those suffering in the Middle East conflicts.

“It cannot be that the sum total of a history of suffering and slaughter places such a premium on my identity that I would be willing to damn others in defense of it,” Bobb wrote.

Anti-Semitic hate crimes have recently surged across the U.S. over the current Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Footage captured a Jewish man in Times Square beaten two Pro-Palestinian men on May 21.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation’s (FBI) Hate Crime Statistics Report recently revealed that Jews are the top target for hate crimes in the U.S., according to Israel Hayom.