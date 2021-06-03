World

Hamas Bans UN Official For Saying Israel Used ‘Precise’ Strikes On Gaza Targets

QATAR-AID-RED CROSS-CONFERENCE-MATTHIAS

KARIM JAAFAR/AFP via Getty Images

Michael Ginsberg General Assignment Reporter
Font Size:

The terror group Hamas announced on Wednesday that the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) Gaza station chief would be barred from the Gaza strip.

Matthias Schmale was ordered by his bosses to return to Jerusalem after he admitted in a May 22 interview with Israel’s Channel 12 News that he “would not dispute” the Israel claim that their “bombardments were very precise.”

Schmale also said that “there is no acute or serious shortage of medical supplies, food, or water” in Gaza.

The comments outraged Hamas, which called Schmale “a major reason for the suffering of thousands of Palestinian refugees and UNRWA employees in the Gaza Strip,” the Jerusalem Post reported Wednesday. The UNRWA deputy station chief, David de Bold, was also declared persona non grata.

Schmale’s comments were also protested by Gazans, who vowed not to let him return to the territory, BBC Middle East correspondent Sebastian Usher reported.

In response to thousands of rocket attacks, the Israel Defense Forces struck tunnels and headquarters used by Hamas and other terrorist groups. At least 232 Palestinians were killed, including at least 150 Palestinian Islamic Jihad and Hamas terrorists, according to the Jerusalem Post. (RELATED: Israel Assassinates Top Hamas Commander, Islamist Soldiers In Targeted Airstrikes: Report)

Yahya Sinwar, the leader of Hamas, claimed in an interview with Vice News that “Israel intentionally bombs and kills our children and women.”

Hamas is known for shooting rockets out of civilian structures, which violates the laws of war.