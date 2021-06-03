Watch Hugh Jackman In The Trailer For ‘Reminiscence’

Hugh Jackman’s new movie “Reminiscence” looks like it’s going to be awesome.

The plot of the film, according to the trailer’s YouTube description, is, “A private investigator uncovers a violent conspiracy while helping his clients recover lost memories.” (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

The trailer shines a light on Jackman’s character on the hunt for a woman who has seemingly disappeared, but is in his memories. Yeah, you’re going to like this preview. Give it a watch below.

I don’t know about all of you, but I think this movie looks like it’s going to be a damn fun ride, and it’ll have broad appeal.

It has the love angle to draw in all the ladies and it has the psychological thriller/mystery aspect to make the dudes show up to the theaters.

Personally, I think it looks awesome, but I’m also biased as a pro-Jackman fan.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hugh Jackman (@thehughjackman)

Everything Jackman touches seems to turn to gold, and something tells me Reminiscence won’t be any different.

It looks like it’s going to keep us on the edge of our seats right through the credits, and I can’t wait to find out what it’s all about.

You can check out “Reminiscence” theaters and on HBO Max starting August 20! I have a sense Jackman is about to provide us with another big hit!