Suspect Arrested In ‘Gruesome’ Slaying Of 3 Kids, Woman

An Indiana man was arrested Wednesday for allegedly murdering three young children and a woman, authorities announced.

The Fort Wayne Police Department responded to a call regarding an “unknown problem” around 10:45 a.m. Wednesday morning and found three “murdered children and a deceased adult female.”

Fort Wayne Police spokesman Sgt. Jeremy Webb said the kids were young and called the murders “gruesome,” according to KTLA 5.

“When you have murdered children, it’s going to be gruesome,” Webb reportedly said.

Fort Wayne Police later arrested Cohen Bennett Hancz-Barron, 21, in connection with the grisly murders.

It is unclear what the relationship was between Hancz-Barron and the victims.

“You hear this happen in other states and in different area, but this is really close to home,” Karen Whittaker, who was visiting her daughter who lives down the street, told WPTA 21. “I didn’t see anything, just heard crying, loud sobbing and heard a woman say, ‘They’re all gone.'”