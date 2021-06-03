‘Jack*ss’ Director Jeff Tremaine Granted Restraining Order After Bam Margera Allegedly Sent Him Death Threats

A court granted “Jackass” director Jeff Tremaine a restraining order against Bam Margera, who allegedly sent him death threats, TMZ reported Wednesday.

Margera must stay 100 yards away from Tremaine, his wife and his children, and he is not allowed to contact Tremaine anymore, according to the outlet.

Tremaine claimed the harassment from Margera has been happening since February, TMZ reported. Margera publicly threatened violence at Tremaine and has sent private threats to the “Jackass” director’s children, Tremaine claims in documents obtained by the outlet. (RELATED: ‘Jack*ss’ Director Jeff Tremaine Requests Restraining Order Against Bam Margera)

“Look at your children and grab your pocket book and write a check, if you are greedy, and cheap, look at your children again,” Margera told Tremaine, according to TMZ. “If you don‘t sign the paper, look at you children. Sign your stupid f*cking contract before your [sic] not safe anywhere.”

Margera has been outspoken about his issues with the franchise he starred in.

He claimed that he was fired from “Jackass 4,” most recently in an interview with GQ. He also said he was fired from the movie for breaking his contract and not attending rehab, which he characterized as “torture.”

“It hurts my heart because I’ve waited 10 years for this,” Margera told GQ.