Johnny Manziel Says He Made More Than $30,000 In A Day Signing Autographs In College, Tells The NCAA To ‘F**king Blow’ Him

Johnny Manziel has revealed that he made substantial amounts of money signing autographs in college.

The Texas A&M Heisman winner hasn’t kept it a secret that he violated NCAA rules by taking cash in return for signing memorabilia, and he’s now put a price on it. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Seven years after I was investigating Johnny Manziel for getting paid to sign autographs while still in school, Johnny Manziel admits in interview he got paid while in school. Promises to go into more detail later. (Warning on language…) pic.twitter.com/RZubZAyt44 — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) December 2, 2020

During his appearance on “Bussin’ With The Boys,” Manziel revealed that he made $33,000 in a single day after his Heisman season while signing memorabilia. He further added that if the NCAA wants to take away the 9-4 season that followed, they can “f**king blow” him.

He was investigated while in college, but nothing serious was ever proven. You can watch his full comments below.

While he didn’t pin down the exact amount of total money he made signing autographs in college, he made it clear that he did it multiple times.

Assuming the guy who paid him the $30,000 kept paying him at that rate during his visits, then he easily made $100,000.

I don’t blame a single college athlete who takes cash under the table. I don’t blame them at all. The fact we’re only just now coming around to players making money is a bit shameful.

Players should have always been able to profit from their likeness. We’re years late here on this issue.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Johnny Manziel (@jmanziel2)

Now, will the NCAA do anything about this? Probably not, and Manziel clearly doesn’t care anyways. What a life to be living!