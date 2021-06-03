Katie Hill Forced To Pay $100,000 After Failed Lawsuit Over Leaked Nudes

Former Democratic California Rep. Katie Hill tweeted Wednesday that a judge had ordered her to pay more than $100,000 to the Daily Mail for posting her leaked nude photos after her lawsuit failed.

Hill became the subject of public scrutiny in 2019 when her ex-husband Kenny Heslep gave nude photos to the Daily Mail without her consent. Hill was having an affair with a female campaign staffer. The 33-year-old filed a lawsuit in December against Heslep, DailyMail.com, RedState and two conservative journalists for publishing her nude photos, the Daily Mail reported.

Hill’s lawsuit was dismissed in April due to public interest and First Amendment rights, according to the Daily Mail. She is now being forced to pay Daily Mail’s legal fees.

A judge just ordered me to PAY the Daily Mail more than $100k for the privilege of them publishing nude photos of me obtained from an abuser. The justice system is broken for victims. Our fight continues – please chip in if you can: https://t.co/qKaSPpC2nq#BoycottDailyMail — Katie Hill (@KatieHill4CA) June 2, 2021

“A judge just ordered me to PAY the Daily Mail more than $100k for the privilege of them publishing nude photos of me obtained from an abuser,” Hill tweeted. “The justice system is broken for victims.” (RELATED: ‘Katie Hill Is Not A Hero’: Former Staffers Allegedly Take Over Katie Hill’s Twitter To Condemn News Of A Katie Hill TV Show)

Hill also asked her supporters to contribute to her “litigation/attorney costs.” Brooklyn-based law firm C.A. Goldberg is representing Hill.

The description on their website states, “Hello!!! Thank you for joining Katie Hill and C. A. Goldberg, PLLC, in our fight to stop courts and bad actors from declaring that revenge porn is protected speech!”