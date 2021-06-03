Kevin Garnett Says He Doesn’t Want To Coach The Celtics

Kevin Garnett has no interest in coaching the Boston Celtics.

The Celtics sent shockwaves through the NBA when it was revealed that Brad Stevens was stepping down as head coach and becoming the president of basketball operations for the team. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Now, a search is underway for a new head coach, but you can count the legendary player out.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Boston Celtics (@celtics)

According to Barstool Sports, Garnett posted on his Instagram story that he has no interest in coaching the Celtics and that he’d be “hired n fired in the same week.”

He further added that coaches in the NBA “put up with so fuxxin much!”

Please Stop Asking Kevin Garnett To Be The Next Head Coach Of The Celtics, He’s Not Interested https://t.co/SqGqyntxRj pic.twitter.com/VgFUdxM8DE — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) June 2, 2021

While it would have been awesome to see Garnett as the next head coach of the Celtics, I can’t blame him for not wanting the job.

He made a ton of money in the NBA and is now enjoying retirement. A quick look at his Instagram will tell you that he’s doing just fine in life and isn’t in a hurry to add a bunch of chaos.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kevin Garnett (@tic_pix)

So, I guess that’s one name that can quickly be crossed off the list. I have no idea who the Celtics will hire, but given how prestigious the job is in the world of the NBA, it shouldn’t be hard for Stevens to land a huge name as his replacement.