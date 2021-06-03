Netflix Releases Trailer For Animated Series Produced By Barack And Michelle Obama

Netflix released a trailer Wednesday for the new animated series produced by former President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle Obama.

“We The People” is set to begin streaming July 4.

The musical show is “an exuberant call to action for everyone to rethink civics as a living, breathing thing and to reframe their understanding of what government and citizenship mean in a modern world,” according to a press release, Fox News noted. Topics in the series include taxes, voting, citizenship rights, activism and Congress, among other things civics-related. (RELATED: Barack Obama And Bruce Springsteen Launch Spotify Podcast Together)

WATCH:

The Obamas first signed into a partnership with Netflix in 2018 after the couple created their production company.

They have previously paired with screenwriter and producer Chris Nee, who is also working on the latest project, to create an animated series for preschoolers. “Ada Twist, Scientist” is based on the children’s book series by Andrea Beaty, as previously reported.

“I’m thrilled to be partnering with Higher Ground to bring Ada Twist to the screen,” Nee said in a statement. “As a fan of the books I was taken with the diverse characters, striking designs and vital message that science matters. Plus, Ada fulfills my personal need to populate children’s television with strong girls who aren’t afraid to be the smartest kids in the room.”