Official Rules For Floyd Mayweather Vs. Logan Paul Include No Winner And No Judges

The official rules are out for Floyd Mayweather’s boxing match against Logan Paul, and the whole thing is a joke.

According to Bleacher Report, the rules include no judges, no winner or loser, eight three minute rounds, 12 ounce gloves with no headgear and Logan can't weigh more than 190 pounds.

Official rules for the Floyd Mayweather-Logan Paul fight: —No winner or judges

—KOs allowed

—Eight three-minute rounds

—12 oz. gloves, no headgear

—190-pound weight limit for Paul pic.twitter.com/lKvR1Xa39I — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 3, 2021

This is an absolute joke. I know it’s only an exhibition match, but how is anyone supposed to take this seriously with no winner or judges?

Let’s just call it what it is. It’s a money grab for Mayweather and Paul involved.

I’m not blaming either of them for participating. Hell, I’d do the exact same thing in order to make a ton of cash for a maximum of 24 minutes of boxing.

Let’s just not pretend like it’s anything more than that or serious because it’s very much not.

For those of you interested, make sure to check it out June 6!