Start With The Basics As You Learn American Sign Language With This Series Of Classes

Have you ever wanted to learn to sign, allowing you to communicate with the deaf or hard-of-hearing community? There’s never been a better opportunity than with this Ultimate Learn American Sign Language Bundle, a series of classes that will have you communicating in no time at all.

This ASL bundle includes 21 different courses and 55 hours of training, enough to start you with the basics and then move you on to phrases, sentences, and dialogues that will allow you to feel confident signing. In total, there are more than 1,100 individual lessons in the bundle.

And with lifetime access to the lessons, you can take as much time as you need to work your way through them, or always have them available to review and re-learn lessons you may have forgotten or need to brush up on.

American Sign Language is the universal language used by those who are deaf and hard of hearing, using hand and facial movements to communicate. This bundle will start you off at the very beginning, starting with learning the alphabet, basic fingerspelling skills, and signing multiple letters at the same time. This basic course will give you the background you need to launch into the next 20 courses.

Those classes focus on essential phrases, parent-child phrases, and everyday phrases. They also focus on particular areas of vocabulary, including countries, animals, food, and places. They are all designed to give you confidence and slowly build up your speed.

All of the classes are taught by the instructors at Able Lingo, an online company that focuses on beginning and improving signers. To say users have been satisfied would be an understatement, with past students giving the classes from 4.7 to 5 stars on a 5-star scale.

These classes are normally valued at $199 each, making the regular price in the thousands. But for a limited time, you can get the entire Ultimate Learn American Sign Language Bundle for just $19.99. That’s less than one dollar for each class.

Prices subject to change.

