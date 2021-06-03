Tech Products Galore: Get Early Access To Amazon’s Prime Day Deals

Mark your calendars, everyone! Amazon has just released the dates for their infamous two-day blowout sale. This year, on June 21st and 22nd, you will be able to find mind-blowing deals in just about every item category on Amazon. From tech accessories to sports clothing and kitchen gadgets, Amazon is giving Prime members an opportunity to get their favorites products for a fraction of the price. Trust us, this sale is not to be missed.

Though we still have a few weeks until the sales, Amazon has already started discounting some of their customer’s favorite items, more specifically tech gadgets and accessories. Be sure to check out some of the deals we’ve researched below:

What’s insanely awesome about this TV is that alongside its large size and crystal-clear 4k screen clarity, you’ll get all the features of an Amazon Fire Stick built into your TV. To get this product up and running, simply connect this TV to your home WiFi network and turn on the power button! Ask Alexa to turn on your favorite shows with only your voice. If that’s not cool, I don’t know what is.

Sale Price: $309.99.

Original Listing Price: $429.99.

Savings: $120.00 (28%)

If your TV didn’t come with a Fire Stick, it’s not too late! This powerful 4K streaming media stick allows you to watch your favorite streaming services all in one place in high definition. Whether you want to watch Netflix, Disney Plus, Hulu, or Amazon Prime, this stick has got you covered. You can launch and control the content you view with the Alexa voice feature. Simply ask Alexa to turn on your favorite show, and just like that, she will! Pretty awesome, right?

Amazon Prime members get unlimited access to thousands of movies and TV episodes. Prime members may also add extensions to their Fire Stick like HBO, STARZ, Cinemax, and many more. The possibilities are endless with this product.

Sale Price: $39.99.

Original Listing Price: $49.99.

Savings: $10.00 (20%)

As Amazon’s most popular smart speaker on the market, this device fills your surroundings with crystal-clear sound and bass. Not only can this device stream music, though. It can also answer any questions you may be curious about, tell the weather, give you news stories, set alarms, thermostats, adjust lighting fixtures, and much more. More than64,000 customers gave this product a 5-star review, so we’re confident you’ll be happy with your purchase!

Sale Price: $44.99.

Original Listing Price: $59.99.

Savings: $15.00 (25%)

The Amazon Fire Cube is a unique streaming device that can give you access to all of your favorite TV shows, films, music, and more. Unlike the Amazon Fire Stick we listed above, this device is completely hands-free. That’s right, you don’t need a clicker! Just ask Alexa to stream your favorites from Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, Paramount+, and any other streaming platform you may have, and voila! And with 5-star reviews from more than 35,000 customers, it’s safe to say you’ll love this streaming device.

Sale Price: $119.99.

Original Listing Price: $99.99.

Savings: $20.00 (17%)

The Daily Caller is devoted to showing you things that you’ll like or find interesting. We do have partnerships with affiliates, so The Daily Caller may get a small share of the revenue from any purchase.