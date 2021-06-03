Thursday Marks McLovin’s 40th Birthday

Thursday is McLovin’s 40th birthday.

The legendary character from "Superbad" is one of the all-time great comedy characters, and his fake I.D. played a major role in the movie.

On the fake I.D., McLovin’s birthday is listed as 06/03/1981. That would make Thursday his 40th birthday!

Happy 40th birthday McLovin. (We wrote this joke when we were 14 years old) pic.twitter.com/6E4Qa2tVQi — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) June 3, 2021

It’s crazy that “Superbad” came out 14 years ago. It feels like just yesterday I was sneaking into my first R-rated film in a movie theater.

I was so amped to watch “Superbad” after sneaking in knowing that it was my first R-rated movie in a theater as a young kid, and it didn’t disappoint.

We’re talking about one of the most quotable movies in history as Fogel, Evan and Seth raced through the night in an attempt to score some women before heading off to college.

It’s the kind of movie we need to have made today, but probably never will be thanks to our insane PC culture.

Also, the cast of “Superbad” was outrageously loaded. Jonah Hill, Emma Stone, Bill Hader, Seth Rogen and some other solid people were all in it.

It was a murderer’s row of talent.

If you’ve never seen “Superbad,” you can check it out on Netflix right now. Trust me, it’s worth your time.