Musician Goes Mega-Viral For Covering Famous Songs As Cartman From ‘South Park’

One musician is blowing up TikTok for all the right reasons.

User @fernandoufret has shared several videos of himself covering iconic and famous songs with the voice of Cartman from "South Park," and the videos are incredible.

Check out a few below.

It’s a bit scary how much this guy sounds like Cartman. I’m not sure how much practice he had to put into these videos, but there’s no question at all that he nailed the voice.

Hell, if you closed your eyes, there’s no way you would even know that wasn’t the legendary “South Park” character singing.

You’d 100% think it was from an episode.

Most of the time, the internet is hot trash. It’s terrible, boring and a dumpster fire of content. That’s your average internet content.

However, every once in awhile, we get something that reminds us just how great the internet can be. That’s exactly what these videos from @fernandoufret have done.

Did I ever think I needed Cartman cover songs in my life? No. Am I damn happy that I found them? Without a doubt.

Props to this dude for putting on a show for his followers on a regular basis. You’ll never see me hate on that kind of content!