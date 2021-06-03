Editorial

Musician Goes Mega-Viral For Covering Famous Songs As Cartman From ‘South Park’

Cartman Songs (Credit: Screenshot/TikTok https://www.tiktok.com/@fernandoufret/video/6968604523971611909)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
One musician is blowing up TikTok for all the right reasons.

User @fernandoufret has shared several videos of himself covering iconic and famous songs with the voice of Cartman from “South Park,” and the videos are incredible. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Check out a few below.

@fernandoufret

Cartman sings Num! 50K! ???????????? #Cartman #CartmanCovers #CartmanSings #FernandoUfret #Guitar #Music #LinkinPark #Numb

♬ original sound – FernandoUfret

@fernandoufret

Cartman sings Dust in the Wind! #FernandoUfret #Cartman #CartmanSings #CartmanCovers #DustInTheWind #Music #Guitar #FY #TikTokCovers

♬ original sound – FernandoUfret

@fernandoufret

Cartman sings Otherside! #FernandoUfret #Cartman #CartmanSings #CartmanCovers #Music #Guitar #TikTokCovers #Otherside #RHCP @tonewoodamp

♬ original sound – FernandoUfret

It’s a bit scary how much this guy sounds like Cartman. I’m not sure how much practice he had to put into these videos, but there’s no question at all that he nailed the voice.

Hell, if you closed your eyes, there’s no way you would even know that wasn’t the legendary “South Park” character singing.

You’d 100% think it was from an episode.

@fernandoufret

Cartman sings Linkin Park! #FernandoUfret #Cartman #CartmanSings #CartmanCovers #Guitar #Music #TikTokCovers #InTheEnd #LinkinPark @tonewoodamp

♬ original sound – FernandoUfret

Most of the time, the internet is hot trash. It’s terrible, boring and a dumpster fire of content. That’s your average internet content.

However, every once in awhile, we get something that reminds us just how great the internet can be. That’s exactly what these videos from @fernandoufret have done.

@fernandoufret

Cartman “Come Sail Away” #FernandoUfret #Cartman #CartmanCovers #ComeSailAway #Music #TikTokCovers #Guitar #GuitarPlayer #Acoustic #GuitarTok

♬ original sound – FernandoUfret

Did I ever think I needed Cartman cover songs in my life? No. Am I damn happy that I found them? Without a doubt.

Props to this dude for putting on a show for his followers on a regular basis. You’ll never see me hate on that kind of content!

@fernandoufret

Cartman at FRIENDS Reunion! #CartmanCovers #Cartman #FernandoUfret #friendsreunion #FRIENDS #Guitar #Music #Guitarra @southpark

♬ original sound – FernandoUfret